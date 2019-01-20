Construction

Saudi awards ‘sizeable’ EPC deal to McDermott

EPC contract to be worth between $1mn and $50mn

Daelim Saudi Arabia Company has awarded a sizeable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to McDermott for the construction of CB&I storage tanks for the Ma’aden Ammonia Plant.

The contracting firm said in a statement that the fixed lump sum contract is for the EPC works of four ammonia tanks and nine CB&I storage tanks for the ammonia plant in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia. Work on the project will predominantly be executed from the Kingdom utilising McDermott’s local capabilities and facilities, it said.

Linh Austin, Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa at McDermott said: “CB&I Storage Tanks consistently deliver innovative storage solutions for clients such as Daelim.”

“The tanks’ unparalleled technical competency combined with our extensive experience in Saudi Arabia uniquely positions us to deliver this project.”

The US construction giant also said that work on the contract is expected to begin immediately and will be reflected in McDermott’s fourth quarter 2018 backlog.

The sizeable contract awarded by Daelim will be defined between $1 million and $50 million, according to McDermott’s definition of ‘sizeable’ contract.

